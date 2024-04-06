Braves share very concerning Spencer Strider injury update

The announcement that Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider complained of elbow discomfort after Friday’s start was a big worry, and Braves fans will not be feeling any better about things after the team’s latest update.

The Braves announced Saturday that Strider underwent an MRI which revealed damage to his UCL. The team did not make a definitive statement about Strider’s next step, but did say he will be visiting Dr. Keith Meister in the coming days.

Spencer Strider today underwent an MRI that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He will be further evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX, at a date yet to be determined. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 6, 2024

It would be unfair to say that the writing is on the wall for Strider. However, Meister is the go-to surgeon for Tommy John surgery, and a UCL injury is usually a signal that a procedure will be necessary at some point.

Strider developed into an ace for the Braves last year, going 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. He lasted just four innings on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up seven hits and five runs. After averaging over 97 MPH on his fastball velocity last season, he clocked in at 95.9 MPH on average Friday, a minor but notable drop.

One MLB ace already got hit with a Tommy John diagnosis this week. Strider will hope he is not next, but this update is not a promising one.