Braves share very concerning Spencer Strider injury update

April 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Jun 21, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement that Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider complained of elbow discomfort after Friday’s start was a big worry, and Braves fans will not be feeling any better about things after the team’s latest update.

The Braves announced Saturday that Strider underwent an MRI which revealed damage to his UCL. The team did not make a definitive statement about Strider’s next step, but did say he will be visiting Dr. Keith Meister in the coming days.

It would be unfair to say that the writing is on the wall for Strider. However, Meister is the go-to surgeon for Tommy John surgery, and a UCL injury is usually a signal that a procedure will be necessary at some point.

Strider developed into an ace for the Braves last year, going 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. He lasted just four innings on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up seven hits and five runs. After averaging over 97 MPH on his fastball velocity last season, he clocked in at 95.9 MPH on average Friday, a minor but notable drop.

One MLB ace already got hit with a Tommy John diagnosis this week. Strider will hope he is not next, but this update is not a promising one.

Atlanta Braves Spencer Strider
