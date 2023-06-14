Astros have concerning update on Yordan Alvarez injury

Yordan Alvarez suffered an oblique injury late last week, and the Houston Astros slugger looks poised to miss significant time as a result.

Astros general manager Dana Brown told SportsTalk 790 on Wednesday that Alvarez is at least three weeks away from a potential return, and that the team plans to be very cautious in bringing him back.

Astros GM Dana Brown w/ us on @SportsTalk790 talking Yordan: "Oblique injuries are tricky. It'll take 2 weeks to see how he's healing, then 1 week to see if he's doing baseball activities. That's 3 weeks right there. We don't want to rush or put a timeline on it" @SeanUnfiltered — Brian LaLima (@BLima790) June 14, 2023

This is definitely a blow for Houston, as Alvarez is the team’s most dangerous hitter. The 25-year-old had 17 home runs in 57 games for the Astros this season at the time of his injury, which landed him on the IL Friday.

Despite Alvarez’s importance to the team, Houston’s caution is understandable. After all, it is the slugger’s playoff production that has helped make him as feared as he is. If he has to miss a few weeks in June and July in order to be healthy in October, the Astros will take that.