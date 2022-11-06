Yordan Alvarez breaks open Game 6 with massive 3-run home run

Yordan Alvarez broke open Game 6 of the World Series between his Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night with a massive 3-run home run.

Alvarez was batting with his team down 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Phillies decided to pull starter Zack Wheeler and insert lefty Jose Alvarado, and Alvarez burned them.

Yordan blasted a 2-1 fastball down the middle deep to dead center for a 450-foot home run.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YORDAN HAS DONE IT!!!!! HOUSTON IS SHAKING!!! pic.twitter.com/0B2odiUUFZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 6, 2022

What a blast.

That made it 3-1 and brought the Astros that much closer to a World Series victory.

That was Alvarez’s third home run of the postseason. He had been somewhat quiet at the plate with only two hits in five games. But that all changed with the big blow in Game 6.