Athletics pitcher missed start with extremely bizarre finger injury

Oakland Athletics righty James Kaprielian suffered a real “Looney Tunes” moment this week.

Kaprielian, who was supposed to start Friday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, was scratched just hours before the first pitch. The team said that the veteran had suffered a right middle finger laceration.

Oakland manager Mark Kotsay told reporters that Kaprielian suffered the laceration when he extended his arm out while putting on his shirt and accidentally hit a poster on his wall, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

That definitely gives an unfortunate new meaning to the term “posterized.”

The 28-year-old Kaprielian has struggled this season, going 3-9 with a 4.79 ERA in 22 starts for the A’s. Now he can also add the world’s most ill-timed paper cut to his list of woes.

Kaprielian does have some company though. We once saw another pitcher scratched from his start due to a similarly unusual pitching hand injury.