Attendance for the Tigers-Guardians game was embarrassing

The attendance for the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park was downright embarrassing.

The first game of the series between the teams was supposed to be played on Monday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather. The game was supposed to be made up early Tuesday as the first game of a doubleheader, so fans did not have a lot of notice to make plans to attend. Additionally, the conditions weren’t the most friendly, with temperatures in the 40s and high winds.

Factor in all of that, and it’s no surprise the attendance for the game was so weak.

I'll give $20 to whoever can count exactly how many people there were at first pitch of Tigers-Guardians today pic.twitter.com/C18WEVM5pY — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) April 18, 2023

It looked like you could easily count the amount of fans in attendance, which appeared to be in the very low hundreds.

Turn the lights off, Kerry me home. pic.twitter.com/HjLYnkvmom — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 18, 2023

Maybe more Tigers fans were watching the game on TV. At least Kerry Carpenter made it worthwhile for the fans who made it out to the park with a nice walk-off home run to win the game in the 9th.