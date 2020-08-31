 Skip to main content
Austin Nola to Padres as part of 7-player trade with Mariners

August 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Austin Nola was traded to the San Diego Padres as part of a 7-player deal with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night.

Nola, a catcher, has been crushing the ball this season. He is hitting .306 with a .904 OPS in 29 games and has five home runs. He’s a former 5th-round pick out of LSU.

The Padres are 21-15 and have the third-best record in the National League. They’re trying to solidify their squad during the shortened season. They also are getting Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla in the deal.

Adams, a relief pitcher, is working his way back from a torn ACL. Altavilla is also a reliever and has pitched for the Mariners since 2016. He has a 7.71 ERA in 11.2 innings this season.

The Mariners are getting:
– OF Taylor Trammell
– IF Ty France
– C Luis Torrens
– RP Andres Munoz

Trammell was the big prospect the Reds sent to the Padres last year as part of the three-team deal involving Trevor Bauer and Yasiel Puig.

The Padres now will have three catchers between Nola, Austin Hedges and Francisco Mejia and possibly some decisions to make.

