Austin Riley makes incredible Derek Jeter play to end Game 2

Baseball has a new version of the Derek Jeter “flip play.”

Austin Riley was the star of Game 2 of the NLDS between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday night.

First off, Riley gave the Braves their first lead of the series with a go-ahead 2-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

As if that weren’t enough, he sealed the game with a great play that showcased his awareness.

Bryce Harper was on first for the Phillies with one out and Nick Castellanos at the plate in the top of the 9th. Castellanos drove a ball deep to the right-center gap. Michael Harris made a great leaping catch at the fence to get Castellanos out. But then he immediately threw the ball in to try doubling up Harper.

Harris’ throw missed cutoff man Orlando Arcia and went past Ozzie Albies. But Riley was in the right spot backing up the throw. He grabbed the ball and fired it to Matt Olson at first base for a game-ending double play.

Harris’ catch was awesome. Riley’s awareness and double play was special.

His play reminded many of what Jeter did in the 2001 ALDS for the Yankees against the A’s.

Many observers recognized right away what a great play that was by Riley.

Also Austin Riley is a great example of if you’re standing around in baseball you’re doing something wrong. There’s always a place to be. Follow the ball. That throw from Harris missed two cutoffs and he was there to make the play. Jeter like — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) October 10, 2023

Austin Riley with a Jeter play on the back end. An incredible finish to a great game. Phillies and Braves going to be a battle to the end. https://t.co/hQfgTpGEE6 — Wayne Randazzo (@WayneRandazzo) October 10, 2023

Austin Riley doing his best Jeter vs. Oakland impression there, being in the right place at the right time to make the play after the throw from Harris got past 2 cutoff men. He made a heads up play and turned Bryce Harper into his own personal Jeremy Giambi to end the game. — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) October 10, 2023

The Braves trailed for most of the game and were down 4-0 until the bottom of the sixth. They scored 5 runs to get the comeback victory and have evened the series at 1-1.