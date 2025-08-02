Larry Brown Sports

Bad injury news emerges about Jackson Chourio

Jackson Chourio rounding the bases
Sep 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The best team in baseball right now is taking a big body blow.

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Jackson Chourio landed on the 10-day injured list this week. Chourio suffered a hamstring injury while hitting a triple during Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Cubs.

Initially, the Brewers and Chourio didn’t seem too concerned about the hamstring issue. However, things apparently took a turn for the worse by Friday.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy revealed to reporters that Chourio’s hamstring injury was “a little more severe” than they initially thought, per Curt Hogg of MLB.com. Murphy added that Chourio, who received a PRP injection, will miss more than the minimum 10 days and “could be” out for a month potentially.

That is a very tough pill to swallow for the Brewers, who have the best record in MLB right now at 64-44. Chourio, 21, is having a fantastic sophomore season for them with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases on a .276 batting average through 106 total games.

With Chourio now potentially sidelined through the start of September, it will be up to righty-hitting Brandon Lockridge and the switch-hitting Blake Perkins to fill in for him in center field. All things considered though, Milwaukee is probably content with simply ensuring that Chourio is healthy for the postseason (where he has already had some major heroics in his young MLB career).

.
