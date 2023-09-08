Ball boy in Marlins game makes huge mistake

One of the ball boys in Thursday night’s Miami Marlins-Los Angeles Dodgers game at loanDepot Park made a big mistake.

The Dodgers were leading the Marlins 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning and Freddie Freeman was at the plate facing George Soriano with a runner on first and one out. Freeman turned on an inside pitch and sent a soft liner down the right field line that bounced fair by about a foot.

Apparently the ball boy had no idea the ball bounced fair. He casually fielded the ball and then lobbed it into the crowd to a fan.

The Marlins ball boy rocketed this fair ball into the stands 😭 pic.twitter.com/uCw2wOV2PG — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 8, 2023

Right fielder Jesus Sanchez just put his hand on his hip and stared at the ball boy in disbelief.

The kid definitely wishes he could have that one back.

Freeman was credited with an RBI double on the play to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

The Marlins probably wish they could have the game back too as they lost 10-0, a day after beating the Dodgers 10-4. Miami still took two of three in the series.