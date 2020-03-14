Baseball Hall of Fame closing to public until further notice

Cooperstown is shutting its doors as concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic continue to grow.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported Saturday that the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, NY is closing to the public on Sunday at 5 PM until further notice.

The museum, which was established in 1939, can accommodate over 3,000 visitors per day during the peak season. Earlier this week, New York governor Andrew Cuomo directed events with 500 or more people in attendance to be cancelled or postponed.

Other national landmarks such as Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. have closed their doors to the public for the time being as well. We have also seen how the coronavirus has directly impacted the sport of baseball on a greater level.