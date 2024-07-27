Baseball player caught in funny video thanks to incredible camera angle

P.T. Barnum once said, “There’s no such thing as bad publicity” but Chicago Cubs prospect Reivaj Garcia may beg to differ.

During a Thursday night game between the South Bend Cubs and Peoria Chiefs, Garcia stepped into the box and readied himself for a 1-1 pitch in the bottom half of the second inning. What happened during that at-bat will likely be lost to history thanks to awkward timing and an incredible camera angle.

I'll take Unfortunate Camera Angles for $200, Alex pic.twitter.com/gFZLa5URYf — Itsacon (@thats_so_cub) July 25, 2024

Someone get the car because Garcia’s water just broke!

Kidding. It was actually Taco Bell night.

Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Garcia will be hearing about this from his teammates (and opponents) for the foreseeable future, especially after the video went viral.

Adding insult to awkwardness, the Cubs went on to lose the game by a score of 5-3. However, that was through absolutely no fault of Garcia, who had a solid outing, going 2-for-4 with two RBI.