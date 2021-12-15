Batting Stance Guy reveals writer’s Hall of Fame ballot with great video

Baseball writer Rob Bradford eclipsed everyone when it came to a Hall of Fame ballot reveal.

Bradford, who covers the Boston Red Sox for WEEI, revealed his Hall of Fame ballot through a collaboration with Gar Ryness, better known as “Batting Stance Guy.”

Batting Stance Guy did the stances of all the pitchers and hitters Bradford voted for with his 2022 Hall of Fame vote. Ryness has incredible accuracy with his impressions and is able to capture the smallest details to the best degree, making for hilarious stances.

Take a look:

I can never watch a Batting Stance Guy baseball video and not laugh.

And for those who missed it, Bradford’s list includes:

– Barry Bonds

– Roger Clemens

– Curt Schilling

– Alex Rodriguez

– Billy Wagner

– Manny Ramirez

– David Ortiz

– Gary Sheffield

– Todd Helton

– Scott Rolen

That’s a pretty strong list of some of the best players from the 1990s and 2000s.