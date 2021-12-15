Batting Stance Guy reveals writer’s Hall of Fame ballot with great video
Baseball writer Rob Bradford eclipsed everyone when it came to a Hall of Fame ballot reveal.
Bradford, who covers the Boston Red Sox for WEEI, revealed his Hall of Fame ballot through a collaboration with Gar Ryness, better known as “Batting Stance Guy.”
Batting Stance Guy did the stances of all the pitchers and hitters Bradford voted for with his 2022 Hall of Fame vote. Ryness has incredible accuracy with his impressions and is able to capture the smallest details to the best degree, making for hilarious stances.
Take a look:
An honor (made even better thanks to @BattingStanceG) @NotMrTibbs pic.twitter.com/zz0Ii6fMcT
— Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 14, 2021
I can never watch a Batting Stance Guy baseball video and not laugh.
And for those who missed it, Bradford’s list includes:
– Barry Bonds
– Roger Clemens
– Curt Schilling
– Alex Rodriguez
– Billy Wagner
– Manny Ramirez
– David Ortiz
– Gary Sheffield
– Todd Helton
– Scott Rolen
That’s a pretty strong list of some of the best players from the 1990s and 2000s.