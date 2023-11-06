Beloved ex-Angels figure emerges as new candidate for team’s manager job

Arte Moreno continues to go back through the old phone book.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Monday that former Angels All-Star Gary DiSarcina has emerged as one of the candidates for the team’s open manager position. This was confirmed by Jon Morosi of MLB Network, who added that the Angels could make a decision by the end of the week.

DiSarcina, 55, was a beloved lifelong Angels player. He was drafted by the team in 1988 and played his entire MLB career in Anaheim from 1989-2000 (making an All-Star team in 1995). DiSarcina then went on to reunite with the Angels from 2014-16 as both their third-base coach and then their first-base coach. Most recently, he had worked as the third-base coach for the Washington Nationals for the last two years (before recently being let go).

The Angels are deciding from a number of interesting options (including Buck Showalter and Benji Gil) as they look to replace former manager Phil Nevin. But DiSarcina is the latest former Angels great to emerge in the race along with a star of their 2002 championship team as well as a multi-time All-Star in the 2010s.