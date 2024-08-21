MLB pitcher lights it up with ridiculous 105 mph fastball

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce may be the new flame-throwing king in MLB.

Joyce retired the side in the bottom of the ninth inning of his Angels’ 9-5 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Tuesday night. Joyce went 1-2-3 in the inning and struck out two batters.

The 23-year-old pitcher drew attention because he was clocked at 105 mph twice while striking out Bobby Witt Jr. to end the game.

Ben Joyce: 105mph, 105mph and 103mph. 😳 pic.twitter.com/mr1a154EVd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 21, 2024

Joyce struck out Witt on three pitches. You can’t get much better than that.

You figure that a guy who throws that hard would be unhittable, but Joyce gave up 3 hits, 2 walks and 2 runs two outings ago, so he’s not untouchable. But Joyce is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 29.1 innings this season, so he is doing quite well. When you can throw as hard as he can, success is inevitable.