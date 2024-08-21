 Skip to main content
MLB pitcher lights it up with ridiculous 105 mph fastball

August 20, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ben Joyce pitching

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Ben Joyce may be the new flame-throwing king in MLB.

Joyce retired the side in the bottom of the ninth inning of his Angels’ 9-5 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Tuesday night. Joyce went 1-2-3 in the inning and struck out two batters.

The 23-year-old pitcher drew attention because he was clocked at 105 mph twice while striking out Bobby Witt Jr. to end the game.

Joyce struck out Witt on three pitches. You can’t get much better than that.

You figure that a guy who throws that hard would be unhittable, but Joyce gave up 3 hits, 2 walks and 2 runs two outings ago, so he’s not untouchable. But Joyce is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 29.1 innings this season, so he is doing quite well. When you can throw as hard as he can, success is inevitable.

