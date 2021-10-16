Billy Beane appears to have made decision on Mets job

The New York Mets’ search for a new team president looks to have missed out on all of its top targets.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network first reported Friday that the Mets were receiving “no encouraging signs” from Oakland’s Billy Beane about taking on the role of Mets president. That came alongside news that Milwaukee Brewers GM David Stearns was also unlikely.

Mets’ chances to land Stearns appear to be close to nil. He’s under contract for at least ‘22, word is the Crew may also have an option for an extra year on him and they want to keep him. No official word on Beane but no encouraging signs. Short list may need to grow. @MLBNetwork — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 15, 2021

SNY’s Andy Martino reported Saturday that Beane had told industry friends he was “intrigued” by the Mets job, but simply appears unlikely to leave Oakland. There had been lingering questions about whether Beane is interested in uprooting his family or running a team on a day-to-day level again.

The Mets seemed to have a three-man shortlist for the position, but it now appears all three are out. It now looks likely that they will have to target a younger, less-experienced front office figure, perhaps an assistant GM on another team.