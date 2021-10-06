Report: Theo Epstein makes decision on Mets job

The New York Mets will not be landing their dream candidate to run the team’s front office, according to a report.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, former Red Sox and Cubs executive Theo Epstein is no longer in the running for the role of Mets president. Epstein spoke with Mets owner Steve Cohen this week in a “cordial” conversation, and both sides agreed that the job was not the right opportunity for Epstein.

Epstein was viewed as a dream candidate by some Mets fans. His record of success in Boston and Chicago is very enticing, especially when coupled with Cohen’s clear willingness to spend. For now, however, Epstein will remain in his current consulting role with Major League Baseball.

The Mets still have two other major candidates on their list of targets. However, there is no guarantee they’ll be able to lure either of them.