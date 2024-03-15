Blake Snell could end up with recent World Series champion?

Blake Snell’s game of rumor Twister is leading him to a new potential landing spot.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic suggested in a piece this week that the reigning NL Cy Young winner Snell could end up with the Houston Astros. Rome reports that the Astros have stayed engaged in the starting pitching market recently and adds that Houston owner Jim Crane has a known “affinity” for Snell.

The need is certainly there when it comes to the Astros rotation. Ace pitcher Justin Verlander is dealing with a big health concern, and fellow righties Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) and Lance McCullers (flexor tendon surgery) will both likely be sidelined through at least the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, Cristian Javier (4.56 ERA) and Jose Urquidy (5.29 ERA) are coming off down years.

Snell, 31, is still unsigned with just two weeks to go before Opeing Day, but indications are that he may now be willing to accept a shorter-team deal. Though Snell might have some fences to mend if he joins the Astros, the possibility definitely seems to be emerging there.