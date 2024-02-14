 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 14, 2024

Justin Verlander dealing with concerning health issue

February 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Justin Verlander smiles

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander speaks with the media. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are already dealing with some health concerns, even before spring training can really get underway.

Veteran ace Justin Verlander said Wednesday he is behind schedule after experiencing shoulder issues while preparing for spring training. Verlander admitted he was a couple of weeks behind his usual throwing program, and is not sure if he will be ready for Opening Day.

“I’m a little bit behind schedule now,” Verlander said, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “I had a little hiccup early on that’s resolved itself, but I have to be really cautious at how I’m building up. I guess my body doesn’t respond the same at 40 as it did at 25. I’m a couple of weeks behind.”

Verlander turns 41 on Tuesday, so age will inevitably be a concern here. His famed durability has not quite been what it once was in recent seasons, as he last threw for 200 regular season innings in 2019. The current issue does not sound too serious, but it will probably raise some alarms.

Houston’s pitching staff is already set to be short-handed this season. One would figure that they need to keep Verlander healthy by any means possible to remain World Series contenders.

Article Tags

Justin Verlander
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus