 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 3, 2024

Blake Snell had hilarious quote about his energy level during no-hitter

August 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Blake Snell pitching for the Giants

Apr 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell’s no-hitter on Friday also happened to be his first career complete game. The two-time Cy Young winner is not exactly used to pitching into the ninth, but had a funny way of fighting through that during his successful no-hit effort.

During his postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Snell admitted that he felt himself getting a bit tired around the seventh inning of his outing against the Cincinnati Reds. That was also when he realized he was working on a no-hitter, and very quickly told himself that he had better get himself going.

“In the seventh inning I felt a little tired,” Snell admitted. “Then I kind of looked at the scoreboard, and that’s how I noticed. I was like, ‘You better wake up.'”

Snell undoubtedly did wake up. After issuing a walk in the fifth, Snell did not allow another baserunner, and retired the Reds in order in the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth innings. He even tallied a strikeout in the eighth and ninth, and wound up with 11 strikeouts on 114 pitches.

Believe it or not, Snell was available at the trade deadline for the right price. Nobody bit because of one major factor. Some contenders may regret that down the stretch.

Article Tags

Blake Snell
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus