Report reveals why MLB teams shied away from Blake Snell trade

The San Francisco Giants reportedly considered trading Blake Snell ahead of the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline. A report helps explain why no deal materialized for the southpaw pitcher.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in a column published on Thursday that Snell’s contract option was a deterrent for teams.

Snell signed a 2-year, $62 million deal with the Giants in March. The deal included a $30 million player option for 2025.

The report says the Giants wanted a top-100 prospect plus for any acquiring team to take on the full amount of Snell’s contract. The Yankees reportedly did not want to take on Snell’s contract, feeling his option was too expensive considering the team’s luxury tax liability.

In addition to the Yankees, the Dodgers, Padres, Orioles, Cubs and Rangers were reported by Heyman as being teams that inquired with the Giants about Snell.

Snell won the NL Cy Young Award last season with San Diego after going 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA. Snell got a late start this season after signing in mid-March and missing spring training. His overall numbers are bad — he’s 0-3 with a 5.10 ERA this season — but Snell was completely dominant in July. He posted a 0.75 ERA and 0.63 WHIP in 24 innings across four starts.