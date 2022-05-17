Blake Snell return date for Padres revealed

The San Diego Padres’ pitching staff is about to receive a major boost.

Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Sunday that Blake Snell will make his season debut on Wednesday in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

The 29-year-old pitcher was scratched before his first start of the season in April with groin soreness, and was later placed on the injured list with an adductor strain.

Padres rotation in Philadelphia:

Tue: Clevinger

Wed: Snell

Thu: Darvish Allows top 3 starters to start more & gives MacKenzie Gore rest. He likely pitches out of bullpen once before next start.

Padres have day off Monday, then play 40 games in 42 days, including 18 in 17 at end. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) May 15, 2022

Snell made three rehab starts with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, and struck out seven in five innings of work during his final rehab appearance.

The left-hander is set to join a Padres team that is 22-13 and tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the division.

Snell, who was traded to the Padres ahead of the 2021 season, struggled in his first year with the team. He had a 4.20 ERA in 27 starts.

Snell will likely be on a pitch limit for his first few starts after throwing just 59 pitches in his last Triple-A outing. But if he can return to form, and if Yu Darvish, Mike Clevinger, Sean Manaea and Joe Musgrove continue to pitch well, the Padres could have the deepest starting rotation in baseball.