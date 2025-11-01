Blue Jays’ Addison Barger blamed for boneheaded mistake to end Game 6

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger went from hero to zero in the span of three pitches in Game 6 of the World Series.

Barger hit a ground-rule double to put runners in scoring position with nobody out in the 9th inning to electrify the crowd at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The extra-base hit put the Blue Jays one big swing away from hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow came in and got both Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez to pop out on two pitches. With George Springer on deck, the Blue Jays were supposed to get their most clutch hitter to the plate with baseball immortality on the line.

That was what most Blue Jays fans thought before realizing Barger had strayed way too far off second base. The Dodgers were easily able to double him up to end the game.

Absolutely AWFUL baserunning from Barger



WHY he is so far off 2nd on a line drive! 1 out know the situation! pic.twitter.com/ys3kRCNPjw — Gomer (@GomesDaLegend) November 1, 2025

Blue Jays supporters were furious with Barger for committing such a brutal baserunning blunder on the biggest stage in baseball.

Completely inexcusable play by Barger. Not even giving Springer a chance to bat with the tying run on 2nd???? What an embarrassing end to the game — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) November 1, 2025

Addison Barger the first dude ever to get CTE from watching a pop up — IcyVert (@IcyVert) November 1, 2025

Addison Barger hitting what could have been a game-tying inside-the-park HR in the bottom of the 9th but instead losing the game for your team by getting doubled up wandering off second base is pretty much the craziest 180 you could dream up — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) November 1, 2025

What the HELL was Addison Barger doing?!?! That’s a Little League baserunning mistake.



If the Blue Jays lose tomorrow night… — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) November 1, 2025

Two outs on two pitches without driving in a run was bad enough. A baserunning error to take the bat away from Springer was downright criminal for Blue Jays fans.

After the game, Barger told reporters that he got a “bad read” on the batted ball, which he thought would land shallow enough to be a bloop single.

With the World Series title on the line, Toronto is expected to start three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, likely opposite Shohei Ohtani in an opener role.