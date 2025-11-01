Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays’ Addison Barger blamed for boneheaded mistake to end Game 6

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger went from hero to zero in the span of three pitches in Game 6 of the World Series.

Barger hit a ground-rule double to put runners in scoring position with nobody out in the 9th inning to electrify the crowd at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The extra-base hit put the Blue Jays one big swing away from hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow came in and got both Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez to pop out on two pitches. With George Springer on deck, the Blue Jays were supposed to get their most clutch hitter to the plate with baseball immortality on the line.

That was what most Blue Jays fans thought before realizing Barger had strayed way too far off second base. The Dodgers were easily able to double him up to end the game.

Blue Jays supporters were furious with Barger for committing such a brutal baserunning blunder on the biggest stage in baseball.

Two outs on two pitches without driving in a run was bad enough. A baserunning error to take the bat away from Springer was downright criminal for Blue Jays fans.

After the game, Barger told reporters that he got a “bad read” on the batted ball, which he thought would land shallow enough to be a bloop single.

With the World Series title on the line, Toronto is expected to start three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, likely opposite Shohei Ohtani in an opener role.

