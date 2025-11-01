Blue Jays lose Game 6 to Dodgers in the most brutal fashion

The Los Angeles Dodgers stared baseball death in the face and laughed.

The Toronto Blue Jays were a big hit or two away from upsetting the Dodgers in the World Series in a tense bottom of the 9th inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. With the home team trailing 3-1, Dodgers closer Roki Sasaki hit the leadoff batter, then allowed a ground-rule double off the bat of Addison Barger to put runners in scoring position with nobody out.

BARGER WITH A DOUBLE!!



Dead ball was called on the field and lead runner stops at 3rd.



The Dodgers sent in Tyler Glasnow to replace Sasaki with their season on the line. The table was set for the Blue Jays to more than likely get three cracks at driving in the game-tying runs against Glasnow. A pair of sacrifice flies would have even been enough to send the game to extra innings.

Instead, Toronto wasted its shot at glory on just two pitches. Ernie Clement popped out on the first pitch he saw from Glasnow. One pitch later, Andres Gimenez hit a shallow line-out to left field.

Terrible baserunning from Barger allowed the Dodgers to double him up at second base to end the game.

Left fielder Kike Hernandez got the ball back to second baseman Miguel Rojas to get Barger out. The Blue Jays challenged the play, which was easily upheld by the umpires.

To make matters worse, the Blue Jays had the perfect player on deck with the game on the line. George Springer, the Blue Jays’ Game 7 hero during the ALCS, was unable to get a shot at becoming the franchise’s modern-day Joe Carter.

The stunning result sets up a winner-takes-all Game 7 on Saturday night.