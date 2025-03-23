Blue Jays agree to massive extension with All-Star catcher

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their starting catcher for the rest of the decade.

On Saturday, several reporters confirmed that the Blue Jays were signing All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk to a five-year contract worth $58 million. According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, the deal does not include any club options.

Unlike the five-year deal that the Blue Jays gave Anthony Santander in January, Kirk’s pact does not defer any money to a later date. The 26-year-old catcher also cashes in on a $6 million signing bonus.

Aug 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Blue Jays logo during batting practice against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Mexican made his major league debut in 2020 and broke through as the Blue Jays’ everyday starting catcher two years later. An All-Star and Silver Slugger during his 2022 campaign, Kirk had a .286 batting average with 14 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a .786 OPS.

Kirk’s performance at the plate took a step back last season. In 103 games, Kirk batted .253 with just 5 home runs, 54 RBIs, and an OPS of .677.

While the Blue Jays catcher has shown his tremendous upside as a hitter, Kirk arguably has even more value on the defensive end. His pitch framing skills and ability to gun down stolen base attempts are among the best at his position.

Kirk’s new deal buys out his final year of arbitration, which was supposed to be in 2026. The Blue Jays now have him under contract through 2030.