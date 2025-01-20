Blue Jays acquire All-Star slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays have added one of the top sluggers in baseball to their lineup.

Veteran outfielder Anthony Santander agreed to a deal with the Blue Jays on Monday, according ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract is worth more than $90 million over five years.

The Blue Jays have been viewed as the favorite to sign Santander for several weeks now. They missed out on Juan Soto and have been fairly quiet in free agency, which is why they were viewed as a logical suitor for Santander.

Santander, 30, has spent his entire MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles. He was an All-Star and a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2024 on the strength of a 44-home-run, 102-RBI season, though he batted just .235. The switch hitter has been very reliable, appearing in at least 152 games in each of the last three seasons.

The Blue Jays won just 74 games last season and finished in last in the AL East, but they have made some moves to improve this winter. They also acquired a three-time Gold Glove Award winner in a trade last month.