Blue Jays had great way of recognizing Alejandro Kirk’s rare feat

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is not known for being fleet of foot, so when he managed to steal a base on Friday, the team knew it had to celebrate somehow.

Kirk stole second base in the bottom of the 8th inning of Friday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre in Toronto, On. It was the first time in Kirk’s six MLB seasons that he even attempted to steal a base, much less succeeded.

Once the Blue Jays closed out their 6-5 win, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made sure to grab second base and award it to Kirk during the postgame high-fives.

Kirk is officially listed at 5′ 8″ and 245 pounds. Needless to say, speed is not a central part of his game, which is why his teammates were so excited about his unexpected feat.

Pretty much everything has been going Toronto’s way lately. The Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in baseball, and Friday’s victory lifted them to 72-51 on the season. They have opened up a five-game lead in the AL East and appear well on their way to the playoffs no matter what.

Kirk has been a big part of Toronto’s success. He is hitting .296 with eight home runs on the season, and made the first All-Star team of his career last month.