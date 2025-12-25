Charles Barkley sends a savage message to Draymond Green on Christmas

Charles Barkley certainly made the most of the first “Inside the NBA” airing in several weeks.

The basketball icon Barkley went viral on Thursday’s Christmas Day for the ruthless message that he sent to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. During ESPN’s broadcast of “Inside the NBA” before the day’s slate of Christmas games began, Green appeared remotely to ham it up with the crew.

With seconds of Green’s appearance, Barkley let one loose at his expense. “We’re going to have you back here once the playoffs start,” Barkley joked.

Green and the Warriors are just 15-15 this season, which ranks eighth in the Western Conference (just 3.5 games away from falling out of the play-in tournament zone altogether). Clearly, Barkley does not feel confident in Golden State’s chances of making the playoffs this season.

The former Defensive Player of the Year Green also recently made headlines over an incident he had with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during a game earlier this week. If Green and the Warriors do not get their act together soon, they may indeed have to resort to making media appearances once the postseason rolls around.