Video: Blue Jays announcer botches call on fly ball

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made an unbelievable catch during Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays that surprised most in the park, including Blue Jays broadcaster Dan Shulman.

During the second inning of Toronto’s 5-2 win over New York, Bo Bichette hit a line drive to the right field corner off of Gerrit Cole. Judge raced the ball down and made a leaping catch with his outstretched glove. The catch possibly robbed Bichette of a home run if not an extra-base hit.

Judge’s play also apparently confused Shulman, who thought the ball made it into the seats for a homer based on Judge’s nonchalant reaction.

“Bichette sends this one to the right field corner,” Shulman said on the call. “Judge jumps, and it is gone!

“No, he caught it! He didn’t even show it.”

“And it is GONE” “No he caught it” John Sterling would be proud @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/yYnZXEy6ae — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 20, 2022

Judge is not known for showing much emotion on the field. And while he did quickly flash his glove after making the catch before transferring the ball to his throwing hand, it was easy to see why Shulman got confused.

That catch has been one of the bright spots in a brutal stretch of baseball for the Yankees since the All-Star break. Saturday’s loss was the 15th for the Yankees in their last 19 games. Their division lead is down to seven games over Toronto after being as high as 16 games at one point this season.

The Blue Jays will try for the four-game sweep on Sunday. It will probably take more than another outstanding defensive play from Judge for the Yankees to come away with a win.