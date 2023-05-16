Blue Jays announcers stop short of accusing Aaron Judge of cheating

The Toronto Blue Jays’ TV announcers on Monday night stopped just short of accusing Aaron Judge of cheating.

Judge was batting in the top of the eighth inning with his New York Yankees leading the Jays 6-0. He had a 2-2 count with two outs. Blue Jays announcers Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez pointed out how their TV cameras caught Judge looking away from the pitcher during his at-bat.

“Where’s he looking? Where’s he looking? And he did it more than once,” the announcers said.

“You don’t want to go throwing allegations around without knowing but …” Shulman said.

Of course, right on cue, Judge homered.

Aaron Judge hits a home run as the Blue Jays broadcasters wonder why he keeps glancing toward the dugout pic.twitter.com/ZrOY7grbYV — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 16, 2023

“Once again, he’s looking at something … I’ve not seen that before with him,” Martinez said.

Shulman asked Martinez whether the former catcher thought Judge was just trying to take a peek at the location of the catcher. Martinez indicated he thought it would be difficult for Judge to get a look at the catcher from that angle.

Judge went 2-for-2 with two home runs and three walks as his Yankees beat the Blue Jays 7-4. Judge has slugged 10 home runs this season, a year after hitting an AL record 62 home runs.

This is the first time people have actively questioned Judge’s conduct in the batter’s box.