Blue Jays pitcher causes huge stir with airplane popcorn tweet

A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher caused a huge stir online, and not for a reason you would expect.

Anthony Bass, who has pitched in the majors since 2011, sent a tweet on Sunday that included a photo. His tweet featured a complaint about a United Airlines flight attendant forcing his wife to clean up a mess of popcorn off the ground of the plane despite his wife being pregnant and having to look after two young children.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” he tweeted.

Many were blown away over the perceived entitlement of the pitcher and his family, who think that someone else should be cleaning after them. Were some details missing? Did Bass’ wife tell the attendant she was pregnant, apologize for the mess, and ask for help?

When asked via Twitter whom he expected to clean up the mess, Bass said the cleaning crew the airline hired.

The cleaning crew they hire! — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

United Airlines saw the tweet and asked Bass to reach out to them.

Bass shared a followup tweet saying that the airline was going to address matters with the flight attendant internally.

Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally. — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 17, 2023

Bass was “ratio’d” for that tweet and many others detailing his complaints.

Many people felt it was his family’s responsibility to clean up after themselves and not the airline’s, and that the flight attendant was not wrong. Further, Bass’ tweet expressing outrage just added to the feeling of entitlement and a lack of consideration that he might be wrong.