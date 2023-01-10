Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion

One MLB veteran is going from Northern California to north of the border.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that free agent slugger Brandon Belt has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt will be getting $9.3 million from Toronto, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic adds.

Belt, 34, had been on the San Francisco Giants for his entire MLB career. He made an All-Star team in 2016 and won two World Series rings with San Francisco in 2012 and 2014.

The lefty hitter was no good last season however, batting .213 over 78 total games. But Belt produced a career-high 29 homers the year before that and should post better numbers in 2023 with the leaguewide ban on the infield shift (though Belt had already found some creative ways to beat it).