Blue Jays fans all over Isiah Kiner-Falefa for big baserunning blunder in Game 7

Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the bases

Toronto Blue Jays fans were heartbroken after their team lost the World Series in Game 7 on Saturday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 in 11 innings at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Many of the fans were looking to find something to focus their anger on, and they found Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s baserunning to be a major point of contention.

Kiner-Falefa entered the game as a pinch-runner for Bo Bichette in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied at four. He had advanced to third when the bases were loaded after a walk and hit-by-pitch. The Blue Jays had a great chance to win the game with the bases loaded, just one out, and Daulton Varsho at the plate. Varsho grounded a ball to second, and Miguel Rojas made the play and threw home for the force out. Kiner-Falefa had barely been thrown out, as confirmed by a review.

Fans pointed out that Kiner-Falefa took a poor lead off third base and noted that had he been a step or two further down the line before the ball was put in play, he probably would have made it.

Not only could he have done better on his leadoff, but he also slid feet-first into home. Instead, a head-first slide may have enabled him to get a hand on the plate quicker.

That is the difference between winning the World Series and not. That’s tough for Blue Jays fans to see it work out that way.

