Blue Jays’ PNC park plan ‘falling apart,’ team seeking alternatives

The Toronto Blue Jays’ home stadium issues may not be completely sorted after all.

Reports emerged Wednesday that the Blue Jays have worked out an agreement to play home games at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park for the 2020 season. That will require the approval of the state of Pennsylvania, however, which the organization does not actually have yet.

As first reported by Buster Olney of ESPN, the team is still looking at possible alternatives, including simply using the stadium of each team they play while being designated as the home team when the schedule dictates.

Sources: The Jays' situation remains in a state of flux: the team, MLB has not received approval from Pennsylvania to use Pittsburgh as its home park. MLB has been in communication with Pa. Governor's Office. Jays might need another alternative. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 22, 2020

The Blue Jays are looking at alternative options to Pittsburgh, including going to the city of each scheduled opponent and playing as the home team. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 22, 2020

Furthermore, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic characterized the Blue Jays’ PNC Park plan as “falling apart.” ESPN’s Jeff Passan explained that the government of Pennsylvania is concerned about teams from outside the state traveling in from hot spots. Baltimore remains an option for the Blue Jays as a result.

One option being considered, per sources: Baltimore. And, as Buster said in a follow-up tweet, the Blue Jays could wind up as road warriors for the season. While Pittsburgh isn't out as an option, Pennsylvania is balking at East division teams from hot spots coming to the state. https://t.co/yBNgMJZkDZ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2020

The permanent road show is probably not an ideal scenario for Blue Jays players, who would be constantly traveling and wouldn’t officially have a home base. The players have been very specific with their requests, however, and definitely want an MLB stadium for 2020.

The Blue Jays had been eyeing Buffalo’s minor league stadium, and the city was interested in having them. That no longer seems like a realistic possibility at this point.