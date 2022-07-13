Blue Jays make decision on manager Charlie Montoyo’s future

The Toronto Blue Jays remain firmly in the American League Wild Card race even after losing nine of their last 11 games, but they will now be relying on a new manager to lead them to the postseason.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was fired on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and confirmed by the team shortly after.

Statement from the Toronto Blue Jays: pic.twitter.com/mSylN7TyDE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 13, 2022

Bench coach John Schneider has been named interim manager.

The Blue Jays entered Thursday with a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the third Wild Card spot. They are above .500 at 46-42, but they have not played well over the past two weeks. Ownership obviously felt the results have not been good enough and could potentially get worse.

Montoyo was in fourth season with the Blue Jays. The 56-year-old finishes with a 236-236 record in the regular season. He led Toronto to the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card series.