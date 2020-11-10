Report: Blue Jays have interest in top free agent outfielders

It’s not clear what Major League Baseball’s free agent market will look like this offseason. There appears to be at least one team, however, gearing up to spend.

Via Tim Kelly of Radio.com, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman told Radio.com’s “Big Time Baseball” that the Toronto Blue Jays are interested in both George Springer and Jackie Bradley Jr. as free agents.

Neither player would come cheap. That’s particularly true of Springer, who is only 31 and is a career .270 hitter with power. He’s likely to command a long-term deal worth significant cash, especially since there’s talk about him being ready to move on from Houston.

The Blue Jays are coming off a season that saw their young team reach the AL Wild Card series. They’ll expect to be even better next year, and it sounds like they’re willing to add veterans to accelerate that process.