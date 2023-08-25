Blue Jays manager has big warning for team after series loss

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider had a firm message for his team after their latest series loss on Thursday.

The Blue Jays’ 5-3 loss to Baltimore means they have won just two series all month, and are essentially treading water with an 11-10 record in August. Toronto has a huge stretch of 15 straight games against sub-.500 opposition coming up, and Schneider made clear that if the team does not take advantage, their playoff hopes will be in peril.

“There’s no time to wait at all. We got to do it right f—ing now,” Schneider said after Thursday’s game, via Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.

The sense of urgency is understandable. The Blue Jays have lost ground in an increasingly competitive AL Wild Card race, and sit 1.5 games out of the final spot entering play Friday. For a team that harbored World Series hopes entering the season, missing the playoffs really is not an acceptable outcome.

The Blue Jays are looking for any way to bolster their fortunes, and they even got rid of a player mere weeks after acquiring him at the trade deadline. They could use a spark from somewhere. Perhaps Schneider’s words will help light a fire under them.