Former MLB All-Star gets DFA’d by Blue Jays

One former All-Star lasted only about one Scaramucci in Toronto.

The Blue Jays announced Saturday that veteran infielder Paul DeJong has been designated for assignment. DeJong was just acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline but now finds himself removed from the 40-man roster just 18 days later.

DeJong’s brief time with the Blue Jays was worthy of a 0 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The 30-year-old managed just three hits in 44 total at-bats for a cartoonish .068 batting average. DeJong also struck out 18 times and posted an OPS+ of [*gags*] -62 for Toronto.

With the Blue Jays activating star shortstop Bo Bichette in a corresponding move on Saturday (after Bichette missed time with a knee injury), DeJong’s services were no longer needed. The 2019 All-Star DeJong might still have some decent ball left in him, but Toronto is not waiting around to find out.