 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 19, 2023

Former MLB All-Star gets DFA’d by Blue Jays

August 19, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Toronto Blue Jays logo

Aug 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Blue Jays logo during batting practice against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

One former All-Star lasted only about one Scaramucci in Toronto.

The Blue Jays announced Saturday that veteran infielder Paul DeJong has been designated for assignment. DeJong was just acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline but now finds himself removed from the 40-man roster just 18 days later.

DeJong’s brief time with the Blue Jays was worthy of a 0 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The 30-year-old managed just three hits in 44 total at-bats for a cartoonish .068 batting average. DeJong also struck out 18 times and posted an OPS+ of [*gags*] -62 for Toronto.

With the Blue Jays activating star shortstop Bo Bichette in a corresponding move on Saturday (after Bichette missed time with a knee injury), DeJong’s services were no longer needed. The 2019 All-Star DeJong might still have some decent ball left in him, but Toronto is not waiting around to find out.

Article Tags

Paul DeJongToronto Blue Jays
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus