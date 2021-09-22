Blue Jays ticked at Kevin Kiermaier for taking their scouting report

The Toronto Blue Jays are upset with Kevin Kiermaier for taking one of their cards.

During the sixth inning of Monday’s game between the Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, Kiermaier was trying to score after an error and was thrown out at home to end the inning. After being tagged out, Kiermaier noticed a piece of paper near the plate and grabbed it.

It turns out the piece of paper contained the Blue Jays’ scouting report for every Tampa Bay hitter. The notes sheet fell out of Alejandro Kirk’s wristband.

The Jays apparently sent a batboy over to ask for the paper back but were turned down.

On Tuesday, Kiermaier addressed the matter. He said that it happened quickly and he thought the paper was his scouting report, so he took it. He also said that he wasn’t about to give it back to Toronto once he had it.

Spoke w/ Kiermaier. These are his comments. Around 5:20 pm, Kevin Cash came out to speak with Charlie Montoyo about it. The Jays are pissed. As a team source told me, "if there’s one card we wouldn’t want any opponent to have, it’s that one" More at 6:30 pm on @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Rp6iaGNPwM — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) September 21, 2021

There are a few things. First off, if the Jays are going to make a scouting report notes card and carry it around on the field, then they need to take good care of it. Kirk dropped it on the field and left it behind. That’s his problem.

Secondly, couldn’t Kiermaier have just taken photos of the notes sheet and then given it back? That might have been the best of both worlds. But he definitely did not have any obligation to give that paper back.