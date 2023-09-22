Blue Jays provide update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s knee injury

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to have successfully tip-toed out of danger on the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. front.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider gave an update to reporters on Thursday about the knee injury hampering the All-Star slugger Guerrero. Schneider said that an MRI on Guerrero revealed that there was nothing structurally wrong with his knee and that Guerrero is just dealing with inflammation, per Shi Davidi of SportsNet. Moving forward, Guerrero will be day-to-day with the injury.

Guerrero himself said Thursday that he felt “relief” after the MRI results came back but added that he is dealing with soreness and pain in the knee that is worst when he runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he feels “a little bit of relief” after getting MRI result back. He’d been worried the test might show something more than inflammation. Woke up Tuesday with soreness in the back of his right knee, pain worst when he runs. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) September 21, 2023

The 24-year-old Guerrero was a late scratch for Wednesday’s game against the New York Yankees with what the Blue Jays officially termed as “right knee discomfort.” The injury could hardly have come at a worse time for Toronto as they are clinging to a razor-thin one-game lead in the AL Wild Card race (with ten games left to play).

Though Guerrero hasn’t quite had an MVP-caliber year, he has still been a force at the plate overall, batting .264 with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs in 147 games. Guerrero also finds creative ways to contribute in other areas, so the Blue Jays will be hoping that he can return to the lineup as soon as possible.