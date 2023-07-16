Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes viral for world’s smoothest slide

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. produced some pure cinema during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger Guerrero went viral for a stylish slide in the eighth inning against Arizona. Guerrero shot a screamer into the center field wall that was collected quickly by the Dbacks’ Corbin Carroll. Hustling for a double, Vladdy started his slide way far out from the base but still managed to make it look as smooth as silk. The throw was off-line, and Guerrero got in there easily.

Check out the clip.

Vladdy should've been awarded an extra base purely for style points on this slide. pic.twitter.com/jGMgKjEKyZ — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) July 16, 2023

Here is the video of the full sequence.

Vladdy started this slide rounding first base pic.twitter.com/uGRrSZWXb0 — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) July 16, 2023

The 24-year-old slugger Guerrero just won this year’s Home Run Derby by clubbing 72 dingers in three rounds. For as aesthetically pleasing as that display was though, it turns out he may be even slicker on the basepaths.

The Blue Jays won 7-5 to finish off a three-game sweep of the Dbacks. That was Guerrero’s only hit of the day. But he made the most of it, perhaps even dethroning Trea Turner as the smoothest slider in baseball in the process.