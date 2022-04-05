Bobby Witt Jr. had great reaction to making Opening Day roster

The new era in Kansas City baseball has arrived.

Top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. has made the Royals’ Opening Day roster, the team announced on Tuesday. The shortstop prospect said that he had tears in his eyes upon hearing he had made the team.

Bobby Witt Jr. was called into Mike Matheny's office this morning. He found Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi & Salvador Perez in there. Merrifield was videoing it. "That's when I knew something was up. It was awesome. I can't put words to the feeling. Tears came to my eyes." — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) April 5, 2022

That’s very cool.

Witt was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2019. He smacked 35 doubles and 33 home runs across two levels in the minors last season. He also drove in 97 runs and stole 29 bases.

Witt is one of the best prospects in baseball, if not the best prospect. It wasn’t that long ago when a team likely would have kept a prospect like Witt in the minors for the first few weeks of the season in order to manipulate his service time. But the new CBA attempts to curtail such practices and offer incentives to calling up a deserving player immediately.

Witt is batting .406 with three home runs this spring. Seeing the 21-year-old in the majors this year will be a real treat for fans (so long as he’s not hitting home runs against your favorite squad).

Photo: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports