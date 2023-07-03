Bobby Witt Jr. showed off his wheels with incredible tag up

Bobby Witt Jr. is known for being both a speed and power threat, and he sure showed off his speed on Saturday.

The Kansas City Royals shortstop tagged up on a ball to shallow center field during his team’s 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The bases were loaded with nobody out in the bottom of the first when Witt pulled his daring move and challenged Miguel Vargas.

Take a look at this:

WITT HAS WHEELS 🌬️ Bobby Witt Jr. just tagged up on a fly ball to shallow centerfield! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Quiik57ove — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 2, 2023

If Witt didn’t have elite speed, he would have been toast. He likely calculated that Vargas’ momentum was taking the infielder the wrong direction, which presented an opportunity to tag up. Witt barely made it.

The 23-year-old stole 30 bases last season and has 23 stolen bases this season. He went 20/30 last year as a rookie as he added 20 dingers.