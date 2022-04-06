Red Sox star reportedly turns down contract extension offer

The Boston Red Sox may have to wait a little bit longer to try and lock up one of their brightest young stars for the considerable future.

Rafael Devers rejected a recent contract extension offered by the Red Sox, according to Z101 reporter Hector Gomez. The offer was apparently too low for Devers to even consider, as any talk of an extension will now be tabled during the season.

SOURCE: The #RedSox offered Rafael Devers a contract extension but the player rejected because it was lower than he is willing to consider. Devers will focus now on his 2022 season looking to further increase his market value.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 6, 2022

It’s no surprise that Devers declined Boston’s offer. At just 25, he is one of the top talents in the game.

Devers will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 and could be in line for a major pay day if he continues to play well.

Devers’ dismissal of Boston’s offer could be of some concern for Red Sox fans, and rightfully so.

Sure, the team is loaded in the infield with Xander Bogaerts at shortstop and the newly-acquired Trevor Story at second base. But Devers seems to be the main cog in a Red Sox lineup that finished third in MLB in both hits (1,434) and team average (.261) in 2021.

Devers himself hit .279 last season, and his 38 home runs and 113 RBIs were both team-highs. He also led the Red Sox with 165 hits.

He also won a Silver Slugger award in 2021, and has two top-12 MVP finishes.

That kind of production would be sorely missed if the two sides cannot come to an agreement.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) walks on the field before game three of the 2021 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports