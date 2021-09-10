 Skip to main content
Friday, September 10, 2021

Brandon Belt hilariously designated himself Giants’ captain

September 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Brandon Belt felt like the San Francisco Giants needed a spark Friday against the Chicago Cubs, and he had an unusual way of making it happen.

The Giants’ TV broadcast spotted Belt with the letter “C” taped to his uniform during Friday’s game, with no explanation. The implication was obvious — Belt was the team captain, albeit self-appointed. After the game, he explained his reasoning.

This apparently came about because of Evan Longoria, who taped the letter on as a joke and didn’t expect Belt to keep it on.

Belt homered, drove in two, scored twice, and reached base four times. Clearly, the tactic worked in what turned out to be a 6-1 Giants win.

We do know Belt has a pretty good sense of humor. Maybe this actually was pretty amusing to his teammates, but it certainly seems to have motivated Belt. Maybe he should keep it up.

