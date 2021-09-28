 Skip to main content
Brandon Belt not ruled out for postseason despite broken thumb

September 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

The San Francisco Giants suffered a terrible break — literally — on Sunday regarding one of their top players.

Brandon Belt left Sunday’s win over the Colorado Rockies due to an injury after being hit by a pitch on the hand while squaring around to bunt.

The news on Belt’s injury status was released on Monday. The slugger suffered a fractured thumb, which puts his postseason availability in question.

For now, Giants reporter Andrew Baggarly says Belt has not been ruled out for the postseason.

That’s at least a glimmer of hope for the Giants.

Belt, 33, has named himself the de facto team captain. Not only has he inspired his team as a leader, but he has also carried them through his play. Belt has 29 home runs in 97 games this season and a career high .597 slugging percentage. His .975 OPS is the best on the team.

