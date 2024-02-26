Cardinals make surprise move to sign 2-time World Series champion

The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprise addition on Monday in the form of a two-time World Series champion.

Veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford is signing with the Cardinals, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. Crawford, who had spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants, will primarily serve as a backup infielder.

It had not been clear that the 37-year-old Crawford was even going to play in 2024 after his Giants contract expired at the end of last season. Though a cornerstone figure for the franchise for much of the 2010s, Crawford was a part-time player last season, hitting just .194 in 93 games. It became clear earlier Monday that the Giants had essentially decided not to bring him back, which may have been the confirmation he was waiting for before signing elsewhere.

The Cardinals plan to start 21-year-old rookie Masyn Winn at short this season, but Tommy Edman is still recovering from surgery and may miss the start of the season. Crawford is basically an insurance policy for if that happens.