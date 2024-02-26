Giants sign 2-time Gold Glover in free agency

The San Francisco Giants are dipping into the pool of former division rivals.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Monday that the Giants are signing free-agent shortstop Nick Ahmed. It is a minor-league contract for Ahmed with an invite to MLB camp.

Ahmed, 33, spent the first ten seasons of his career with the rival Arizona Diamondbacks but was designated for assignment by Arizona in September. He has won two Gold Gloves at shortstop (in 2018 and 2019) but also owns an underwhelming career slash line of .234/.288/.376.

The signing of Ahmed means that the Giants are effectively moving on from longtime shortstop Brandon Crawford, a free agent himself this offseason. Ahmed will likely compete for the starting job with 22-year-old prospect Marco Luciano and adds to a nice offseason of signings for San Francisco (though they were recently turned down by a well-known free agent).