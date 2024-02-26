 Skip to main content
Giants sign 2-time Gold Glover in free agency

February 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A San Francisco Giants cap on top of a glove

Sep 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of a San Francisco Giants cap and glove during the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants are dipping into the pool of former division rivals.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Monday that the Giants are signing free-agent shortstop Nick Ahmed. It is a minor-league contract for Ahmed with an invite to MLB camp.

Ahmed, 33, spent the first ten seasons of his career with the rival Arizona Diamondbacks but was designated for assignment by Arizona in September. He has won two Gold Gloves at shortstop (in 2018 and 2019) but also owns an underwhelming career slash line of .234/.288/.376.

The signing of Ahmed means that the Giants are effectively moving on from longtime shortstop Brandon Crawford, a free agent himself this offseason. Ahmed will likely compete for the starting job with 22-year-old prospect Marco Luciano and adds to a nice offseason of signings for San Francisco (though they were recently turned down by a well-known free agent).

