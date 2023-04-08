College player pulls off incredible Shohei Ohtani-like game

A college baseball player put together the game of his life on Friday, and he did it both on the mound and at the plate.

In a remarkable Shohei Ohtani-like feat, DII player Brady Ware of the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds hit for the cycle and threw a no-hitter in the same game. Ware accomplished the feat against Drury University in an emphatic 14-0 win.

Ware pitched the second game of a doubleheader and struck out 11 over 7 innings without allowing a hit. At the plate, he went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored. He homered and tripled in an eight-run third inning, doubled in the fourth, and singled in the fifth to complete the cycle.

While it was not confirmed, Ware may be the first player in NCAA history to accomplish such a feat.

“I was about 15 minutes late today, so I’ll be about 15 minutes late every day,” Ware joked to a teammate, via Stephanie Sheehan of MLB.com.

Ohtani is pretty much the only MLB player who could even dream of pulling something like this off. He did set a first of his own this week, though it is not quite as exciting as what Ware did.