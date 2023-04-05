Shohei Ohtani’s latest 2-way feat is definitely a first

Shohei Ohtani can add another item to his long list of accomplishments, though this is one he probably won’t find particularly memorable.

Ohtani was on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday and had a bit of a shaky first inning, issuing two walks and allowing a run. In the middle of it all, Ohtani was called for a pitch clock violation.

Ohtani was not done there. While at the plate as a hitter in the sixth inning, Ohtani was again called for a pitch clock violation, this time while batting. Obviously, that made him the first player to commit a pitch clock violation as both a pitcher and a hitter.

Shohei Ohtani: 1st Player ever to have a Pitch Clock Violation as a Pitcher AND Hitter. 🍾 🦄 pic.twitter.com/dLlkz9Ff9u — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 5, 2023

This mark was inevitably going to be set by Ohtani given his two-way status. To do it in the same game? Legendary.

Ohtani wound up going six innings, allowing three hits and walking four while striking out eight. Safe to say he was not put off by the violations, though one has to wonder if he’s in Bryce Harper’s camp with regard to the new rules.