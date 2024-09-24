2-time Braves All-Star done for year with hand injury

The cavalry will not quite be coming for the Atlanta Braves.

Braves manager Brian Snitker revealed to reporters on Tuesday that third base slugger Austin Riley has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season as well as for the postseason. Riley, who is recovering from a broken hand suffered on a hit-by-pitch in mid-August, has not healed enough for his cast to be removed and thus will not have time to return in 2024.

The 27-year-old Riley, a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger honoree, had surpassed 30 home runs in each of the previous three MLB seasons and was instrumental to Atlanta’s World Series title in 2021. Riley might have gotten there again this season too, but he went down on Aug. 18 with the broken hand that ultimately ended his season at 110 games played and 19 homers.

At 85-71, the Braves are 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. While they did recently get Ozzie Albies back from an unfortunate injury of his own, they have an uphill climb to make it into the playoffs and will continue to make do with Gio Urshela as their regular third baseman.